How one Roseville couple is helping grow the wheelchair tennis community

May was National Tennis Month, and for one Roseville couple, the sport is about far more than competition.

Marty and Alycia Anderson are working to grow the game of wheelchair tennis while challenging misconceptions about athletes with disabilities.

For Marty Anderson, every day starts inside his garage, a space filled with tennis racquets, adaptive sports chairs and years of experience.

"You can see I got a little this and that all over the place," Marty said. "But I've become the guy in Roseville that has the knowledge and passes it on to players who want to get involved."

The sport changed Marty's life.

At just 22 months old, he suffered a spinal cord injury after falling from a moving vehicle. He grew up using leg braces and crutches before eventually discovering wheelchair tennis.

Now, he's helping others find their own purpose through the sport.

The game also brought him something else: love.

Marty met his wife, Alycia, through wheelchair tennis, and together they're showing people the sport is fast, physical and highly competitive.

"There's a lot of clichés in adaptive sports," Marty said. "We like to discourage that myth that this is all just charity. It's not."

Alycia said the sport gives her a sense of confidence and freedom.

"When I roll onto the court, I feel like I can dominate a lot of the game," she said. "But I also feel like I can play with anybody."

Alycia has been connected to wheelchair tennis since childhood. She said she was the first junior player to play with the sport's founder, Brad Parks, who helped create wheelchair tennis after a skiing accident left him paralyzed.

The sport took Marty around the world.

He competed for Team USA at the 2010 World Team Cup in Turkey, was ranked number three in the country and won the U.S. Open as a high school senior.

After his competitive career, Marty founded the Adaptive Athletics Association in 2010 to help grow wheelchair sports across the country.

"We can all get out here," Marty said. "We're all faced with different challenges, but at the end of the day, those are leveled and we're just having fun."

The Adaptive Athletics Association was recently one of just 44 programs nationwide to receive grant funding from the United States Tennis Association.