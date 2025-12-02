Watch CBS News
Crime

3 accused of stealing copper wire from new development in Roseville

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Three people who allegedly stole copper wire from a new development in Roseville over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend have been arrested, deputies said.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, deputies were told about suspicious activity near Bluebell Lane and Royal Lily Avenue on Sunday. Callers to the sheriff's office said they heard the sound of power tools and saw suspects who appeared to be cutting wire next to a white BMW.

Deputies found a vehicle matching the suspect description on Baseline Road, about three miles from where the theft took place, and conducted a traffic stop.

A search of the vehicle yielded copper pipes, copper wire, brass valves and power tools. The three occupants in the vehicle were arrested.

roseville-metal-theft-120225.jpg
Items that Placer County sheriff's deputies were seized in connection with a metal theft in Roseville on Nov. 30, 2025. Placer County Sheriff's Office

Deputies identified the suspects as 36-year-old Carissa Avila, 44-year-old Martin Barron Acosta and 32-year-old Rigoberto Velasquez.

According to jail records, all three are facing charges of conspiracy. Avila is facing additional charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia, while Barron Acosta is facing additional charges of grand theft and possession of burglary tools.

All three are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

