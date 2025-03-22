Man wanted for armed kidnapping in Roseville dies after carjacking, chase in Reno

RENO – A suspect in a Roseville armed kidnapping shot and killed himself in Reno after a police chase in a stolen vehicle Saturday morning, authorities said.

The Reno Police Department said the investigation began when they responded to Silverado Boulevard where they say a suspect tried to steal a victim's car at gunpoint around 7:30 a.m.

After failing, the suspect entered a different vehicle and had the second victim drive him to Sparks, Nevada.

This is where police said the suspect stole a vehicle in another armed carjacking. That vehicle was then located and a police chase ensued.

The chase came to an end when the suspect crashed into a tree on Sutro Street in Reno. As officers tried to contact the suspect, he shot himself and died, police said.

The Roseville Police Department said the California Highway Patrol contacted officers Friday night saying they made contact with a victim of domestic violence and kidnapping that happened in Roseville.

Officers in Roseville spoke with the victim and passed on information about the 28-year-old suspect to police in Reno.