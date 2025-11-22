Roseville exhibit explains rich history, resilience and heritage of Palestinian people

The Tarbiya Institute in Roseville welcomed visitors to a cultural exhibit called 100 Years of Palestine. Like last year, the powerful exhibit gave visitors a hard look at reality and hope for a better future.

More than two years since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out, followed by a fragile ceasefire, fighting continues in the war-torn region of Gaza.

As civilian casualties keep mounting, an unprecedented humanitarian crisis continues to unfold.

It's the reason why the Tarbiya Institute in Roseville decided to bring back the 100 Years of Palestine exhibit.

"People don't just want to know now, but they're looking for answers and they're not sure where to go, so we wanted to make sure that people have the opportunity to educate themselves about what's actually happening, and what has happened over the last 100 years in Palestine," said Kamran Islam, an IMAM at the Islamic Center.

He's among several volunteers helping visitors understand the history and legacy of the Palestinian people.

"The last couple of years have felt nearly hopeless, painful, tragic in so many ways. But especially recently, we felt that there's still hope," Islam said.

Shadi Qutub is the lead volunteer for the exhibit. He says the art, imagery, and personal stories can be an emotional experience for anyone attending.

"I think anyone that walks this exhibit, regardless of their background or their faith, they will leave moved by everything they see here," Qutub said.

Karim Alzanoon is a Palestinian American who lives in Roseville. He brought his wife and young children to the event.

"We want to engrain our history into our children, right. They are, as you can tell they're young, inquisitive, and they want to understand," Alzanoon said.

One unique exhibit this year told the powerful story of a 6-year-old Palestinian girl trapped in a car and killed by gunfire as war raged on.

Other historical artifacts on display included colorful dresses known as thobes, traditionally worn by Palestinian women.

"And they're unique to certain areas. And just like with women anywhere, they would put their own personality into it," said Betsy Rich Gilon, who collects thobes.

She appreciates the small details and history behind every stitch.



As visitors walked through the aisles of powerful displays, organizers hope they can continue bringing the exhibit to communities, explaining the rich history, resilience and heritage of the Palestinian people.

"And hopefully we can have this, be an exhibit that will travel as well," Qutub said. "And to go to different centers and institutions. And this education will continue on forward."



The one-day event also included traditional Palestinian foods and artisan vendors.