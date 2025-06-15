Crash in Rosemont area leaves woman dead, 2 others injured

ROSEMONT – A driver is dead and two others, including a child, are injured after a crash in the Rosemont area of Sacramento County on Sunday evening, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol and Sacramento Metro Fire responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of S. Watt Avenue and Kiefer Boulevard around 5:50 p.m.

The CHP said a man was driving a Lexus sedan south of S. Watt Avenue alone. A woman was driving an Infiniti sedan east on Kiefer Boulevard with a man and a child in the vehicle.

Officers said a vehicle ran a red light, and at this time, it's not known which vehicle ran the light.

The driver of the Infiniti was rushed to the hospital with major injuries, where she later died, the CHP said. The man in the Infiniti suffered moderate injuries and the child suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Lexus was not injured, according to the CHP.

It's not known if DUI was a factor in the crash, CHP said.