Rosemont residents fed up with illegal street racing and sideshows

Rosemont neighborhood fed up with illegal street racing and sideshows

ROSEMONT -- Residents in a Rosemont neighborhood say they are being terrorized by illegal street racing and sideshow activity.

Neighbors say it's happening on several streets just west of Rosemont High School.

"I am absolutely fed up with it," one neighbor told CBS13.

She says she can smell the smoke from tires burning, which keeps her up at night. And she says the problem is only getting worse.

Illegal street racing and sideshow activities have one Rosemont neighborhood fed up. How police are cracking down tonight at 10 on @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/eWLt2TlpHH — Brady Halbleib (@BradyHalbleibTV) May 27, 2023

"It's been going on and off for years, but definitely worse this year," she said.

California High Patrol's East Division says they are aware of the spike in illegal street racing and sideshows.

Officials also say they are working with a multi-agency task force to crack down.

Residents are hopeful police patrol their neighborhoods more frequently.

"I hope more people can hear about this issue because it's a quality of life and safety issue," resident Townley Saye said.

CHP is also encouraging the public to report cases immediately so they know where to increase patrols.