South Sacramento school building struck by car, no students hurt

Two people, but no students, have been taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a south Sacramento school building Thursday morning, authorities say.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene at Rosa Parks Middle School, along 68th Avenue, around 7 a.m.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up hitting a building at the school.

Scene of the crash.

Officers say no students at the school were injured in the crash, but two people were taken to the hospital. Police described the people's injuries as non-life-threatening.

It appears that school operations for the day have not been impacted by the incident.