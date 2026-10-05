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Rocklin vehicle crashes into veterinary clinic, injuring 2

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a veterinary clinic in Rocklin Monday.

The crash happened around noon at the Animal Dermatology Clinic on Pacific Street near Rocklin Road, police said.

Officers said one person inside suffered moderate injuries and another had minor injuries.

Exactly what caused the crash is unclear. The incident remains under investigation.

Roads remained open in the area, though police noted some lanes were closed.

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