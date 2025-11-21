Rocklin Unified weighs e-bike policy as safety concerns grow

E-bikes have become a familiar sight outside Rocklin campuses, especially at Granite Oaks Middle School, where students pour out of class each afternoon and onto electric wheels.

But as the trend grows, so do the concerns from families, school officials, and police.

Rocklin Police Chief Rustin Banks says e-transportation "hit Rocklin hard" in 2023, and the impact has been felt ever since.

According to the department, there were 17 e-bike-related injury crashes in 2024. Thirteen of those involved riders were ages 11 to 17.

Thirteen-year-old Granite Oaks student Harris Nouman has experienced the risks firsthand.

"I've gotten hurt on my bike. I got hit by a car," he said. "We need to be more safe on our bikes."

Some community members say the situation is becoming too frequent to ignore.

"These kids are getting hit by cars every single day. We've got to do something about it," said Kelley Valentine, whose niece attends the school.

At the center of the growing debate: Class 2 e-bikes, models equipped with a throttle and capable of reaching 20 mph without pedaling.

Rocklin Unified School District is now considering new rules that would ban Class 2 e-bikes from all elementary and middle school campuses.

The proposal could directly impact students like Lucas Ferretti, who rely on their e-bike as their way to get to school.

"I don't think they should say that," Ferretti said. "This is my way to get to school when my parents are at work."

Rocklin Unified spokesperson Sundeep Dosanjh says the district understands the frustration, but says safety has to come first.

"This policy may upset students and some family members, but the alternative is something we don't want to experience," he said. "We prioritize the safety of all our students and staff."

The Board of Trustees is expected to take up the proposal next month.