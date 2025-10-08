Rocklin asks residents to help shape the city's future

Rocklin calls of residents to take survey to help shape city's future

The City of Rocklin is asking residents to weigh in on what they want to see prioritized as the city plans for the future.

A new community survey is now live, giving residents the chance to rank six key service areas, such as 911 medical and fire response, public safety and police services, parks and open space, streets and roads, youth programs and facilities, and accountability and transparency.

City leaders say the feedback will help guide decisions as Rocklin faces financial challenges ahead.

"The city's financial forecast shows that expenses are outpacing revenues in the coming years," said Assistant City Manager Andrew Keys. "This survey is our way of engaging the community to make sure resident priorities align with future decisions."

While a possible tax measure could be on the horizon, many residents say they'd be willing to pay more if it means keeping Rocklin safe, clean, and family-friendly.

"If I see the parks are maintained and my taxes are going to those absolutely," said Rocklin resident Regan Harrison.

"I'm totally fine paying a little extra to help the overall community," said Rocklin resident Michael Gawthorne.

City officials say their goal is to continue offering a high quality of life.

"We have some of the safest communities, some of the cleanest and most beautiful parks in the area and we want to continue providing those services at a high level," Keys said.

Residents can take the survey through Nov. 21 on the city's website.