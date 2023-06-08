Rocklin park plagued by illegal activity, police now cracking down

ROCKLIN -- Boulder Ridge Park, known for its scenic views in Rocklin, has become a place of illegal activity once night falls, particularly on weekends.

The Rocklin Police Department said it is now alerting the public about increased patrols in the area.

Gary Topp, who lives nearby, visits the park at least once a week to practice his fly-fishing cast on the lawn.

"it's quiet. I mean, look at this," Topp said to CBS Sacramento, showing the park.

Living just down the street, he says it often turns to chaos once it turns dark.

"You can hear cars racing up and down the park at about 10 o'clock at night," he said.

The park closes one hour after sundown, and as summer approaches, Rocklin police say they're now stepping up patrols.

"We're trying to protect the public from getting hurt," Police Cpt. Scott Horrillo said.

Along with street racing outside of the park, people have been sneaking into the park after dark to set off fireworks while bringing drugs and alcohol with them.

Officers have been handing out warnings until now, but because that doesn't seem to be deterring the bad behavior, they're ready to cite anybody and everybody breaking the rules.

"We want people to enjoy the park," Horrillo said. "We want people to be safe and do it in a legal and respectful manner to people around them."