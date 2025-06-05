Watch CBS News
Rocklin police investigating deadly crash near major shopping center

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

An investigation is underway after a deadly crash near a major Rocklin shopping center on Thursday.

The scene is along Sierra College Boulevard, near Bass Pro Drive. Rocklin police confirmed that officers responded to a single-vehicle crash into the wall near the intersection just after 12:30 p.m. 

One person died in the crash, police say; no other people were in the vehicle. 

rocklin-deadly-crash-obtained-by-cbs.jpg
Scene immediately after the crash. Editor's note: License plate has been blurred. Obtained by CBS News Sacramento

Authorities did not release the name of the person who died.

Due to the crash, police say Bass Pro Drive is closed at Sierra College Boulevard.

This is a developing story. 

