North Auburn vegetation fire prompts evacuations before crews stop spread

Firefighters stopped the spread of a small vegetation fire in the North Auburn area on Sunday after the flames prompted evacuations in parts of Placer County.

The Roble Fire is burning near Atwood and Mount Vernon roads, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office and Cal Fire.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for Vista Roble Drive and Bean Road, while residents along Kemper Road were placed under an evacuation warning.

A temporary evacuation center was also set up at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church on Atwood Road for displaced residents.

By about 4:45 p.m., Cal Fire said the blaze had burned an estimated 2 to 3 acres and firefighters had stopped its forward progress. Crews were checking for any spot fires.

The cause remains under investigation.