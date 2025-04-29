Person hospitalized after crashing into Riverbank "City of Action" sign

RIVERBANK – A big entrance sign to a Central Valley city was damaged when a car crashed into it on Monday.

Modesto Fire says crews got to the scene near the intersection of Patterson Road and Callander Avenue in Riverbank just after 6 a.m.

The car had crashed into the Riverbank "City of Action" welcome sign at the corner of the intersection – pinning one person inside the vehicle.

Scene of the crash. Modesto Fire Department

Firefighters transported the person to the hospital. The person's injuries are said to be moderate.

It's unclear how much damage was done to the sign.