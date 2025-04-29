Watch CBS News
Person hospitalized after crashing into Riverbank "City of Action" sign

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

RIVERBANK – A big entrance sign to a Central Valley city was damaged when a car crashed into it on Monday.

Modesto Fire says crews got to the scene near the intersection of Patterson Road and Callander Avenue in Riverbank just after 6 a.m.

The car had crashed into the Riverbank "City of Action" welcome sign at the corner of the intersection – pinning one person inside the vehicle.

riverbank-sign-crash.jpg
Scene of the crash. Modesto Fire Department

Firefighters transported the person to the hospital. The person's injuries are said to be moderate.

It's unclear how much damage was done to the sign. 

