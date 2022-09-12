Watch CBS News
Riverbank High sees short lockdown after graffiti found in bathroom

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

RIVERBANK – A written threat prompted Riverbank High School to go on lockdown on Monday morning.

Riverbank police say officers responded to the scene around 9:30 a.m. to investigate some graffiti that was left on a bathroom wall.

Exactly what was written is unclear, but authorities did place the school on a temporary lockdown as a result.

School staff and law enforcement did a security sweep of the school. However, police note that nothing out of the ordinary was found. 

According to the school district, the investigation found that there was no viable threat to Riverbank High. 

The lockdown was lifted just before noon on Monday.

