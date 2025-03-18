Watch CBS News
Local News

Pickup truck rear-ends school bus with dozens of students on board near Ripon

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

3 students injured when truck crashes into school bus near Ripon
3 students injured when truck crashes into school bus near Ripon 00:36

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – A school bus full of children on board was rear-ended by an apparently inattentive driver near Ripon Tuesday morning, authorities say.

According to California Highway Patrol, the school bus stopped for a pickup on eastbound West Ripon Road, near Kincaid Road, and turned on its flashing red lights and "Stop" sign. A total of 34 students were on board, officers say.

Just as the school bus driver was getting out with their handheld stop sign, a pickup truck going around 55 mph crashed into the back of the bus.

ripon-school-bus-crash-2.jpg
Aftermath of the crash. CHP Stockton

Officers say the impact left three students on the bus with minor injuries; the pickup truck driver suffered major, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

No students need to be taken to the hospital, CHP says. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.