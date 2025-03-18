Pickup truck rear-ends school bus with dozens of students on board near Ripon

3 students injured when truck crashes into school bus near Ripon

3 students injured when truck crashes into school bus near Ripon

3 students injured when truck crashes into school bus near Ripon

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – A school bus full of children on board was rear-ended by an apparently inattentive driver near Ripon Tuesday morning, authorities say.

According to California Highway Patrol, the school bus stopped for a pickup on eastbound West Ripon Road, near Kincaid Road, and turned on its flashing red lights and "Stop" sign. A total of 34 students were on board, officers say.

Just as the school bus driver was getting out with their handheld stop sign, a pickup truck going around 55 mph crashed into the back of the bus.

Aftermath of the crash. CHP Stockton

Officers say the impact left three students on the bus with minor injuries; the pickup truck driver suffered major, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

No students need to be taken to the hospital, CHP says.