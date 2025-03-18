Pickup truck rear-ends school bus with dozens of students on board near Ripon
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – A school bus full of children on board was rear-ended by an apparently inattentive driver near Ripon Tuesday morning, authorities say.
According to California Highway Patrol, the school bus stopped for a pickup on eastbound West Ripon Road, near Kincaid Road, and turned on its flashing red lights and "Stop" sign. A total of 34 students were on board, officers say.
Just as the school bus driver was getting out with their handheld stop sign, a pickup truck going around 55 mph crashed into the back of the bus.
Officers say the impact left three students on the bus with minor injuries; the pickup truck driver suffered major, but non-life-threatening, injuries.
No students need to be taken to the hospital, CHP says.