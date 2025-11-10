4 inmates hospitalized after riot breaks out at Folsom prison

A riot involving roughly 20 inmates in Folsom broke out Monday morning at California State Prison, Sacramento, resulting in several injuries.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) confirmed that the riot began around 10 a.m. Prison staff used chemical agents, warning shots, and nonlethal weapons to regain control of the area, officials said.

The Folsom Fire Department said first responders were dispatched to the prison about 20 mins after it began. Five inmates were evaluated at the scene, and four were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. The fifth individual declined medical transport.

The CDCR said all injuries weren't life-threatening and no staff members were hurt.

Investigators later recovered four improvised weapons from the scene, CDCR officials said.

"All incarcerated persons involved will be placed in restricted housing pending investigation," CDCR said in a statement.

Movement within the prison remains limited as authorities continue their investigation into what sparked the violence, the CDCR said.