1 dead in Rio Linda area crash on W. Elkhorn Boulevard

One person was killed and another person fled after a two-vehicle crash near Rio Linda early Friday morning, authorities said.

The crash was reported just before 2:30 a.m. at West Elkhorn Boulevard and Marnice Road.

California Highway Patrol confirmed two vehicles were involved, but investigators have not said what led up to the crash.

Scene of the crash.

One person died at the scene, officers said.

No details were immediately released about the person who allegedly left the scene.