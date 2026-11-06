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1 dead in Rio Linda area crash on W. Elkhorn Boulevard

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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One person was killed and another person fled after a two-vehicle crash near Rio Linda early Friday morning, authorities said.

The crash was reported just before 2:30 a.m. at West Elkhorn Boulevard and Marnice Road.

California Highway Patrol confirmed two vehicles were involved, but investigators have not said what led up to the crash.

7gds-vo-w-elkhorn-blvd-kmaxgl5r.jpg
Scene of the crash.

One person died at the scene, officers said.

No details were immediately released about the person who allegedly left the scene.

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