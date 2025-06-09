Grass fire in Rio Linda prompts some evacuations

Firefighters are battling a grass fire in Rio Linda on Monday that has prompted some evacuations.

The scene is near E and 24th streets. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews are at the scene.

Outbuildings are affected at the property, firefighters say. Metro Fire says evacuations are in place for E Street north of I and 24th Street east of 20th.

Scene of the fire.

As of 1:20 p.m., Metro Fire says the main part of the fire has grown to four acres, while a one-acre spot fire is also associated with the incident.

Exactly what started the fire is also unclear.