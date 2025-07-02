Rio Americano teacher arrested on suspicion of child porn possession

A Sacramento-area high school teacher has been arrested after an investigation into alleged child porn possession and other charges.

Rio Americano High School teacher Brandon Robinson was arrested by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, the San Juan Unified School District says.

Robinson was placed on leave back in March, the district says. He had been a teacher at Rio Americano since 2020.

The district says staff have been helping with the investigation and will continue to do so. Rio Americano families were also alerted about Robinson's arrest on Tuesday.

Robinson was booked into Sacramento County Jail on misdemeanor charges of possession of child pornography and lewd and lascivious acts with a minor. He has since posted bail, jail records show.