Ringling Brothers Circus returns to Sacramento for first-ever Golden 1 Center shows

SACRAMENTO — Friday was opening night for the Ringling Brothers Circus at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento. The last time they came to town, the G1C wasn't even open yet.

Trapeze artists, jugglers and acrobats are just a few of the performers featured in this year's Ringling Brothers Circus in California's capital city.

It's been eight years since this circus came to town, and fans are glad they're back.

"It was a childhood memory," said. "I remember growing up and going with my dad and seeing the animals."

This new version of The Greatest Show on Earth looks a lot different from past years. There are no more elephants. Tigers or any other performing animals are used.

"Obviously, that was something that we had to adjust to and we knew it was the right thing to do," said. "We're focusing all on the humans that we have in the show, the incredible things that they can do."

The Ringling Brothers Circus has a special connection to Sacramento as it was the first act to perform at Arco Arena way back in 1988. It was also the last show to perform there before it was closed and demolished.

In those early days, the circus animals were brought to town by train and they walked two miles down Del Paso Road to the arena.

The circus shut down in 2017 due to declining ticket sales but resumed last year, and this is their first time performing inside the Golden 1 Center

"After 8 years and the history and the legacy of the show, we really get to start with a blank page," said.

This show features modern twists on classic circus acts. The shows continue through the weekend, with three performances on Saturday and two on Sunday.