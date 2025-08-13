Drunk driving suspected in San Joaquin County crash that left 4 dead, CHP says

Drunk driving is suspected in a crash that left four people dead in San Joaquin County earlier this month, the California Highway Patrol said on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Aug. 4 on Rindge Road south of Rio Blanco Road, which is a private road on Rindge Tract Island in San Joaquin County.

Investigators said a 2017 Dodge Charger was heading north of Rindge Road at an unknown speed when the driver, who the CHP identified as 20-year-old Julio Corraltitlan, allowed the vehicle to veer to the right.

The Charger left the road and crashed down a rock embankment and ended up in the water of White Slough, the CHP said.

The Woodbridge Fire District responded to the crash and immediately located two people inside the vehicle. The CHP said Corraltitlan was found in the driver's seat and another passenger was found in the rear seat area.

Those two were rushed to an area hospital where they later died, officers said.

A dive team then responded to the area and located two more people, one in the front passenger seat and the other in the rear passenger seat area. Those two were pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Joquin County medical examiner identified the other three victims as 45-year-old Esteban Alcantara Gerardo, 21-year-old Luz Maria Amado Basilio and 27-year-old Leocadio Reyes Guillermo. Gerardo and Basilio were from Stockton, whereas Corraltitlan and Guillermo were from Mexico, according to the medical examiner.