Rick Adelman, Hall of Fame coach and Sacramento Kings' all-time wins leader, dies at 79

Rick Adelman, the Hall of Fame coach who led the Sacramento Kings through the most successful era in franchise history, has died, the National Basketball Coaches Association (NBCA) said on Monday. He was 79.

The NBA Coaches Association announced the passing of Rick Adelman on Monday, noting his decades-long impact on the league as both a coach and former player.

"The membership of the National Basketball Coaches Association joins the NBA family in mourning the passing of legendary Head Coach and Hall of Famer, Rick Adelman," the organization said in a statement posted Monday.

Adelman coached in the NBA for 29 seasons, including 23 years as a head coach with the Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves. He finished his coaching career with 1,042 wins, ranking 10th all-time, and was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

While Adelman's career spanned multiple franchises, his tenure in Sacramento remains one of the defining chapters of his legacy. He led the Sacramento Kings for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006, transforming the team into a Western Conference powerhouse.

Under Adelman, the Kings reached the playoffs in each of his eight seasons and captured six Pacific Division titles. The 2001-02 squad set a franchise record with 61 wins and advanced to the Western Conference Finals, where Sacramento pushed the Los Angeles Lakers to seven games in a series widely regarded as one of the most memorable in NBA playoff history.

Adelman's teams were defined by an up-tempo, ball-movement-heavy offense built around stars including Chris Webber, Vlade Divac, Mike Bibby, Peja Stojaković and Doug Christie, who is the Kings' current head coach. The system helped establish Sacramento as the "Greatest Show on Court," one of the league's most entertaining teams of the early 2000s.

The Kings organization issued a statement mourning Adelman's passing, describing him as a central figure in defining an era of Sacramento basketball.

"For an entire generation of Kings fans, Coach Adelman represented the very best of Sacramento basketball, and he will be remembered for the way he inspired those around him – with humility, integrity, kindness, and an unwavering belief in the power of teamwork," the Kings' statement said. "His leadership helped establish a culture that continues to resonate throughout our organization today."

Adelman remains the winningest coach in Kings franchise history, compiling a 395-229 regular-season record with the organization.

Widely respected throughout the league, he was known as a players' coach and mentor whose influence reached generations of coaches and players.

The NBCA noted that Adelman also enjoyed an eight-year NBA playing career before transitioning to coaching. He later received the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award from the coaches' association in 2023.

"Adelman will be remembered not only as a coach and a player, but also as a mentor to so many in the basketball community," the NBCA said.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Kay, whom he was married to for 56 years, six children and 12 grandchildren. His son, David Adelman, is the current head coach of the Denver Nuggets.