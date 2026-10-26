Richard Pan, Kevin Kiley make final push in competitive California congressional race

Democrat Richard Pan and Independent Rep. Kevin Kiley are making their final pitches to voters in California's newly redrawn 6th Congressional District.

The contest has drawn national attention as Democrats look to gain seats in Congress. California's Proposition 50 redrew congressional district boundaries, making the 6th District more competitive for Democrats.

Pan, a physician and former California state senator, has sought to draw a contrast between himself and Kiley, arguing the incumbent's voting record aligns too closely with President Donald Trump and the Republican agenda.

"Kiley's been in Congress. He's been there for four years. He was Donald Trump's MAGA champion. When he went to Congress, he supported and voted with Donald Trump 98% of the time," Pan said.

Pan also pointed to the cost of groceries, gasoline and health care as key concerns for voters. He criticized federal legislation passed under the Trump administration, arguing that it would lead to cuts in health care coverage.

"They see that the price of groceries, gasoline, health care is skyrocketing. They also know that health care is being stripped away from people," Pan said.

Kiley, who left the Republican Party and became an Independent, has presented himself as willing to work with both parties rather than follow either party's agenda.

"When the Democrats have a good idea, I vote with them. When the Republicans have a good idea, I vote with them," Kiley said. "And most of all, I try to get the two sides to work together and to hold both sides accountable when they're wrong."

Kiley has also emphasized the cost of living, arguing that policies at both the state and federal levels have contributed to higher costs.

"We just need to bring down the cost of living," Kiley said. "And the way to do that is by being a check against policies in both Sacramento and in Washington that raise costs."

He pointed to his opposition to California gas taxes and federal tariffs, saying both contribute to higher costs for consumers.

Kiley's campaign also noted that he was not included among the California candidates endorsed by Trump in a list posted to the president's X account.

Both candidates have held campaign events in recent weeks. Former Vice President Kamala Harris and Xavier Becerra campaigned for Pan in October, while Kiley received an endorsement from former Democratic senator turned independent Joe Manchin.

Voters will decide whether they feel Kiley will remain committed to his new stance on the issues as an Independent, or whether Pan can persuade enough voters that his experience and policy priorities offer a better alternative.