Rhys Hoskins hits 3-run homer as Brewers trounce A's 11-3

OAKLAND -- Rhys Hoskins and Joey Ortiz hit back-to-back home runs as part of a five-run second inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Oakland Athletics 11-3 on Friday night.

The Brewers, who have won seven of nine, sent nine batters to the plate in the second to take a 5-1 lead. Hoskins, who entered the game hitless in his last 21 at-bats, put Milwaukee in front with a three-run blast after Willy Adames and Gary Sánchez led off the inning with singles. On the next pitch, Ortiz homered to left-center. Andruw Monasterio later added the fifth run, scoring from first on a single by Jackson Chourio that went under the glove of A's left fielder Miguel Andujar.

Chourio and Blake Perkins knocked in runs in the fourth, extending the lead to 7-1. Sánchez cleared the bases with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Hoskins in the ninth.

Neither starter lasted five innings. The Brewers' Aaron Civale allowed three runs in four innings, and the A's JP Sears (10-9) left with two outs in the third after giving up five earned runs. Sears had entered the game 3-0 with a 1.57 ERA over his last four starts.

Ross Stripling pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Sears. Bryan Hudson (6-1) got the win with two scoreless innings after Civale exited.

Lawrence Butler led off the game with a homer for the A's. He added a second RBI in the fourth to trim the deficit to 7-3.

The A's drew an announced crowd of 14,031 at the Coliseum.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: Perkins was in the lineup on Friday after being activated from the 10-day injured list on Thursday. He went 2 for 5 and scored a run.

UP NEXT

RHP Joe Boyle (3-5, 6.21 ERA) is scheduled to start for the A's in the second game of the series, with RHP Colin Rea (11-4, 3.52 ERA) slated to pitch for the Brewers.

