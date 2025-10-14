Retired Lodi teacher receives book from former student 40 years later

When retired Lodi teacher Rod Woznick picked up his mail, he received a package he wasn't expecting.

That's when he took a closer look at the sender's name.

"I saw the name Brent Gentner, which kind of hit me," Woznick explained. "I wasn't quite sure, so I opened it, and that's when I was surprised to see a book that he had basically borrowed 40 years ago."

Inside was a geometry book Woznick used to hand out to students, along with a handwritten note.

"The note said, 'Rod, I found this book which belongs to you. Thank you for letting me borrow it for the last 40 years. Sincerely, Brent Gentner,' " Woznick continued. "I was more shocked when I read the note, saying 'I've had it for 40 years' because you don't realize how long the time has gone since you had contact with that person."

So why did Gentner still have this book, and why did he send it back after all these years? CBS Sacramento asked him.

"I was kind of a nerd back then. I was interested in math and science and that kind of stuff. He had books students could check out," Gentner said. "Eventually, I moved out to Florida. I moved all my stuff here, and it was still in boxes."

Gentner eventually went through the boxes and found the book with Rod Woznick's name printed on the first page.

"I was like, you know, I wonder if I mail it to him, what would happen?" Gentner shared. "I just thought it'd be kind of funny like, 40 years later!"

Even after all this time, Gentner still considered Woznick as one of his favorite teachers.

"He cared about his students," he said. "He really knew what was going on with his students and if they were having a bad day or good day or whatever. He was great."

A little book helped bring the student and teacher back together.

"It kind of makes you appreciate that a lot of things that you've done with kids in class, most of it is memories, but maybe there might be something that they have kept over the years," Woznick said.

Gentner is now a software and electrical engineer in Florida.

Woznick hadn't been able to get in touch with his former student to properly thank him for the, albeit, late return. CBS Sacramento was able to get them back in touch with one another, 40 years later.