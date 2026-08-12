Retired El Dorado County band teacher enters guilty plea in child sexual abuse case

A retired El Dorado County band teacher entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to more than six years in prison following his arrest in a child sexual abuse case earlier this year, prosecutors said.

In January, the El Dorado Sheriff's Office announced that Paul Varoff, 64, was arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a child. Deputies said Varoff taught at Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills for more than 30 years.

Deputies arrested Varoff on suspicion of five counts of oral copulation of a person under the age of 18 and five counts of sexual penetration of a person under 18.

The El Dorado County District Attorney said that Varoff entered a guilty plea to six felony counts and admitted to all aggravating factors.

Varoff was sentenced to more than six years and will be a registered sex offender, the district attorney's office said.

A spokesperson at the El Dorado Union High School District said Varoff was retired but working in a "limited support role" in the district periodically at the time of his arrest.

A criminal complaint alleged the crimes happened between January and August 2023 across multiple locations, including his home, his school office and the victim's home.