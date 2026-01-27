Retired El Dorado County band teacher accused of child sexual abuse

Authorities in El Dorado County have arrested a former band teacher for alleged sexual abuse of a child and are searching for any additional victims.

On Monday, the sheriff's office announced the arrest of Paul Varhoff. Deputies said Varhoff had taught at Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills for more than 30 years.

Varhoff was arrested on suspicion of five counts of oral copulation of a person under the age of 18 and five counts of sexual penetration of a person under 18.

Paul Varhoff, who was arrested by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 26, 2026 for alleged child sexual abuse. El Dorado County Sheriff'fs Office

A spokesperson for the El Dorado Union High School District said they were notified that a former Oak Ridge High School employee was arrested on allegations of misconduct involving a minor that occurred several years ago. The district said the person was retired but worked in a "limited support role" in the district periodically.

District officials said it was not immediately known if the allegations involve a district student.

"The safety of our students is our highest priority. We are taking these allegations seriously and are working closely with the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office," the district told CBS Sacramento in a statement.

Deputies said Varoff was booked into the El Dorado County Jail and is being held without bail. He is expected to be arraigned on the charges Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said anyone with additional information or who may know of other potential victims is asked to contact Detective Katz over email or by calling 530-642-4716.