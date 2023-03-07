Residents want action after reckless drivers cause damage in south Sacramento neighborhood

SACRAMENTO — Surveillance cameras caught one car doing donuts and another slamming into a front yard fence on Mendocino Boulevard in south Sacramento.

Now, a father is calling on the county to take action. Jordan Kemp lives on the street with his young family.

"This year, it's been off the hook," Kemp said.

Fences lining his street show the damage from vehicle crashes.

Kemp's concerned his family, with a baby on the way, is unsafe. He keeps his 6-year-old son off their outdoor play structure —because of all the dangerous driving.

"Depending on the time of day it is, I don't even like him being in this yard just because if somebody comes through here fast enough, they could jump over the bricks," Kemp said. "I want the county to put in two speed bumps."

Matt Robinson is the Sacramento County Department of Transportation spokesperson.

The county will consider installing speed bumps if a resident gets 10 signatures submitted by neighbors, a move Kemp plans on making. County engineers then conduct a traffic study, and ultimately, the Board of Supervisors approves the traffic calming measures.

A speed bump fix is not fast.

"It could take up to a year for staff to get out there because the list we have is pretty long," Robinson said. "We have 5,200 lane miles of road in the county."

Kemp is calling for action to stop Mendocino Boulevard from becoming more like 'Demolition Drive.'

"I'm scared," he said. "I don't want to lose my son. I mean, it sucks that my son can't come out and play at certain times in the yard and I got to keep him inside."

The county said it did approve 22 streets for speed bumps last year.