SACRAMENTO -- Republican leaders gathered in Sacramento this weekend to figure out how their party can pick up any kind of traction in California.

The big draw at this weekend's California Republican Party Spring Convention was a speech by Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy. He addressed delegates from across the state, and highlighted what he says are some of the most pressing issues the country is currently dealing with.

McCarthy encouraged Republicans in the state to fight for those issues as they kick off their 2024 election campaigns.

The big question for California Republicans is who they will run in the race for Senator Diane Feinstein's open seat.