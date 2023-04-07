Report of sounds of gunshots prompts lockdown at Sonora High; no evidence of shooting found

SONORA – Authorities say they are still trying to find the source of what sounded like gunshots near Sonora High School on Thursday.

Sonora police say the school went on lockdown around 12:30 p.m. after the report.

Officers from the Sonora Police Department as well as a number of other agencies responded, secured the campus, and started a systematic search.

No other shots were heard while law enforcement officers were at the school, police say, and no threats were ever identified. Police say they also couldn't find any signs that a shooting had happened on campus.

"This was a long and frustrating process for many, but it was necessary to ensure everyone was safe," Sonora police wrote in a Facebook post after the incident.

The school was on lockdown for over three hours before it was lifted.