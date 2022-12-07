Watch CBS News
Local News

Report of shots fired at Rocklin apartment complex under investigation

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Shots fired at Rocklin apartment complex
Shots fired at Rocklin apartment complex 00:20

ROCKLIN – Police are investigating an early morning report of shots fired in Rocklin on Wednesday.          

The scene is at the Sunset Street Apartments.

Rocklin police officers have determined there is no current threat, but an increased police presence will be in the area as the investigation continues.

No other details about the incident have been released by the police department.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 7:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.