Report of shots fired at Rocklin apartment complex under investigation
ROCKLIN – Police are investigating an early morning report of shots fired in Rocklin on Wednesday.
The scene is at the Sunset Street Apartments.
Rocklin police officers have determined there is no current threat, but an increased police presence will be in the area as the investigation continues.
No other details about the incident have been released by the police department.
