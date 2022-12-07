Report of shots fired at Rocklin apartment complex under investigation

ROCKLIN – Police are investigating an early morning report of shots fired in Rocklin on Wednesday.

The scene is at the Sunset Street Apartments.

In the early morning hours officers responded to Sunset Street Apartmemts for a call of shots fired. There is an increased police presence as an investigation continues. Officers have made contact and determined that the scene is secure and there is no current threat to the area. pic.twitter.com/oftLXVabUX — rocklinpolice (@RocklinPolice) December 7, 2022

Rocklin police officers have determined there is no current threat, but an increased police presence will be in the area as the investigation continues.

No other details about the incident have been released by the police department.