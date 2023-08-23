Report of person with gun prompts lockdown at Salida Middle School

SALIDA – A school in the Stanislaus County community of Salida went on a lockdown after authorities got a report of someone with a gun.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said someone called to report that there was a person with a gun at Salida Middle School. Law enforcement officers quickly responded to the campus and started searching the area.

Deputies have not located anyone with a weapon, however, the sheriff's office said.

Salida Middle School went on a lockdown due to the situation.

Authorities said they are planning on lifting the lockdown soon.