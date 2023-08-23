Report of person with gun prompts lockdown at Salida Middle School
SALIDA – A school in the Stanislaus County community of Salida went on a lockdown after authorities got a report of someone with a gun.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said someone called to report that there was a person with a gun at Salida Middle School. Law enforcement officers quickly responded to the campus and started searching the area.
Deputies have not located anyone with a weapon, however, the sheriff's office said.
Salida Middle School went on a lockdown due to the situation.
Authorities said they are planning on lifting the lockdown soon.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.