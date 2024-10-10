Red Cross calls for California volunteers to help with Florida disaster response, no experience necessary

SACRAMENTO -- As communities across Florida grapple with the aftermath of recent hurricanes, the American Red Cross is calling on California volunteers — no experience necessary — to help support their disaster response efforts.

The call for volunteers includes a one-day training session, an online application, and a background check. Then, volunteers could be deployed within days.

Californians know what devastation after a natural disaster looks like. That's why the Red Cross is calling on anyone to jump in and join them in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

"People have seen wildfires and other disasters. They want to give back. They want to put on this red vest," said Jacqueline, regional chief executive officer for the California Gold Country Region of the American Red Cross.

Even if individuals are unable to deploy, they can still participate in training sessions and provide assistance closer to home.

"Don't let the deployment scare you," Clites said.

Volunteers can also engage with local Red Cross teams to learn more about the organization's mission and how they can contribute.s to help.