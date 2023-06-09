Read the full text of the Trump indictment for details on the charges against him

Special Report: Trump federal indictment unsealed Trump federal indictment unsealed in classified documents case 19:09

A federal indictment against former President Donald Trump was unsealed on Friday. Trump faces 37 counts related to sensitive documents recovered at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after he left the White House.

The indictment alleges the former president "endeavored to obstruct the FBI and grand jury investigations and conceal retention of classified documents." His former aide, Walt Nauta, is named as a co-conspirator.

"This indictment was voted by a grand jury of citizens in the Southern District of Florida," said special counsel Jack Smith in a news conference Friday afternoon. "And I invite everyone to read it in full, to understand the scope and the gravity of the crimes charged."

Read the full 44-page indictment below.