Rattlesnakes pose challenge for crews battling brush fire in Rancho Cordova

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- A brush fire in Rancho Cordova that burned four acres had firefighters saying they had trouble putting out the blaze, said authorities. 

The fire was reported early Tuesday morning at approximately 1 a.m. on White Rock and Salisbury Road. 

According to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, one of the reasons the firefighters had problems is rattlesnakes. Other challenges included mixed fuels and hazardous terrain. 

A total of eight engines and two water tenders were assigned to the fire. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

First published on July 11, 2023 / 6:21 AM

