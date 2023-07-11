Rattlesnakes pose challenge for crews battling brush fire in Rancho Cordova
SACRAMENTO -- A brush fire in Rancho Cordova that burned four acres had firefighters saying they had trouble putting out the blaze, said authorities.
The fire was reported early Tuesday morning at approximately 1 a.m. on White Rock and Salisbury Road.
According to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, one of the reasons the firefighters had problems is rattlesnakes. Other challenges included mixed fuels and hazardous terrain.
A total of eight engines and two water tenders were assigned to the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
