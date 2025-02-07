Rancho Cordova home catches fire during standoff with arson suspect

RANCHO CORDOVA – An arson suspect is in custody after barricading themselves in a Sacramento County home that caught fire during a standoff Friday morning, authorities say.

The scene is along Ramsgate Way, a little off of Mather Field Road and Highway 50, in Rancho Cordova.

Metro Fire crews initially responded to the scene around 7:30 a.m. for a car fire call, detectives say, but it was found to be a suspected arson -- prompting deputies to be called to the scene.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the suspect was contained to the home and no other people were believed to be inside.

Nearby homes were evacuated due to the incident, deputies say, and SWAT along with negotiators responded to the scene.

Scene of the standoff. Smoke can now be seen coming from the home.

Around 10:40 a.m., smoke started to appear out of the home. Fire crews were staged at the scene and started spraying water on the building from a distance. It appeared the whole home was involved, firefighters say.

By about 12:15 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody. Deputies said the suspect surrendered peacefully.

No other details, including the name of the suspect, have been released.

Due to the incident, Ramsgate Way between Croydon Way and Portsmouth Drive is closed. Mather Field Road between Highway 50 and Mills Station Road is also closed.

This is a developing story.