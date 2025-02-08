Rancho Cordova police respond to possible burglary, find building on fire

Rancho Cordova police responded to a possible burglary early Saturday morning and found a building on fire.

Around 2:45 a.m., officers and the Sacramento County deputies responded to a possible burglary in progress.

They arrived to the 10000 block of Folsom Boulevard and noticed smoke coming out of the building.

Firefighters then went to the scene to contain the fire. The sheriff's office said no one was in the building.

A sign on the building identified the place as Casa Fuego de Dios Church. The building is being demolished due to the danger it poses to the community.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the fire is being investigated as arson and no arrests have been made.