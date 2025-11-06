Rancho Cordova community invited to help name new high school

A new high school in Rancho Cordova will be opening up in the next few years, and the community is being asked to help name it.

The campus, which is opening in an existing office building, is expected to be up and running by August 2028.

According to the Folsom Cordova Unified School District, the repurposing plan will help them open the school faster and about 30% cheaper than building a whole new campus.

Officials say the campus is expected to serve around 500-800 students.

Notably, the campus will also be the first new high school to open in the Folsom Cordova district in nearly 20 years.

Community members are being asked to help name the school. An online survey will be open until Nov. 21 to collect name ideas.

Folsom Cordova's board policy about naming facilities lists a number of factors they'll consider when deciding, including: geographic or cultural significance, natural environment, educational alignment, community representation, and clarity and distinction.

The only other high school within Rancho Cordova city limits is named Cordova High, so that name is already taken.