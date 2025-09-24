Rancho Cordova makes pushes to become hub for AI research

A Sacramento-area city is making a multi-million-dollar push to become a new hub for artificial intelligence research.

"It is a new concept we are trying to do here in Rancho Cordova," City Manager Micah Runner said.

Runner said he wants to welcome artificial intelligence technology to town.

"It is something that is happening and I think we really want to be a part of that new innovative place," Runner said.

The city is already equipped with high-speed fiber lines and is home to high-tech research companies and computer data centers.

Now, city leaders have approved spending $5 million in economic development money to launch a new AI ecosystem. They're partnering with NVIDIA and HMCI to develop research and experimental programs.

"This is really something that we see as a way to incentivize future growth and future opportunities," Runner said.

So, how could AI technology be used in Rancho Cordova?

"Testing new scenarios and you could see, what if we put a new road over here, you can see in real time what does that look like for the traffic pattern, so there are real-world practical things for us as a city that will come out of this," Runner said.

Some of the funding will also go towards local AI education.

"We have 22,500 young people in our schools that can definitely benefit from this amazing opportunity," said Erik Swanson, a Folsom Cordova Unified School District Superintendent.

During the space race, Rancho Cordova businesses helped build the rockets that sent men to the moon. Now the city is positioning itself to be at the forefront of a new high-tech frontier.

"There are times when it feels like science fiction, I think we don't know all the answers yet on how it's going to be, but I think when you think about where this is going to happen, we want it to be here in Rancho Cordova," Runner said.

Rancho Cordova said there are accountability measures in place to make sure the money is spent responsibly and actually brings in new jobs and businesses.