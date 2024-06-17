Large grass fire in Rancho Cordova originated at homeless camp, officials say

Crews try to gain ground on fast-moving fire in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA — One person is in custody after a large grass fire that originated at a homeless camp in Rancho Cordova burned hundreds of acres, officials said Monday.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the fire was burning along a levee near Mather Field between Douglas Road and Kiefer Boulevard. It has grown to burn 585 acres, but Metro Fire said it had finally gained control of the fire and was working to reach 100% containment.

The fire originated in a homeless camp along the levee. Metro Fire said the person who initiated it has been taken into custody and faces a charge of reckless burning.

Metro Fire said high wind gusts exceeding 30 miles per hour were helping the flames spread.

No structures were threatened and no evacuations were ordered.

Rancho Cordova police officers were diverting southbound traffic on Sunrise Boulevard to eastbound Douglas Road. Northbound Sunrise Boulevard was closed from Douglas Road to Jackson Road.

This is just one of many fires popping up around the region on what is a red flag warning day. Gusty winds and dry conditions are expected to persist into the night with increased fire risk.