Body pulled from American River Parkway in Rancho Cordova

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

The body of a person was pulled out of the American River Parkway early Monday morning, authorities say.

Metro Fire of Sacramento says their crews were dispatched a little after 6:30 a.m. for a report of a person face down in the water along the parkway between the Sunrise Boulevard bridge and Jim Jones trail bridge.

At the scene, fire crews were able to find the person and pull them from the water.

Fire personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene, Metro Fire says.

No other details about the person have been released at this time.   

Cecilio Padilla

