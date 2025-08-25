Body pulled from American River Parkway in Rancho Cordova

The body of a person was pulled out of the American River Parkway early Monday morning, authorities say.

Metro Fire of Sacramento says their crews were dispatched a little after 6:30 a.m. for a report of a person face down in the water along the parkway between the Sunrise Boulevard bridge and Jim Jones trail bridge.

At the scene, fire crews were able to find the person and pull them from the water.

Fire personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene, Metro Fire says.

No other details about the person have been released at this time.