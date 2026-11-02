Rancho Cordova Amazon warehouse evacuated after trailer fire outside

A tractor-trailer caught fire Monday morning while connected to an Amazon warehouse in Rancho Cordova, sending smoke into the building and forcing employees to evacuate.

Sacramento Metro Fire crews were called to the facility just before 6 a.m. for what was initially reported as a trash compactor fire.

Firefighters arrived to find the trailer burning against the roughly 630,000-square-foot warehouse along Rancho Cordova Parkway. Cardboard inside the trailer fueled the fire, sending a light haze into the building.

Scene of the fire early Monday morning.

Crews disconnected and moved the trailer away from the warehouse before extinguishing the flames, preventing the fire from spreading farther into the building.

All employees evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters remained on scene for several hours ventilating the warehouse before employees were cleared to come back in.