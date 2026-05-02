Ramírez steals 300th career base, Fry and Manzardo homer as Guardians rally past Athletics 14-6

José Ramírez stole his 300th career base, David Fry and Kyle Manzardo both hit home runs and the Cleveland Guardians used a four-run fifth inning to rally past the Athletics 14-6 on Saturday.

Ramírez hit a two-run double in the fifth that gave the Guardians their first lead at 4-3 before he stole third base. He became the second player in franchise history with 300 or more stolen bases, joining Kenny Lofton. Ramírez also joined Starling Marte, Jose Altuve and Trea Turner as the only active players to reach the mark.

Shea Langeliers hit two homers for the Athletics, a two-run shot in the first and a solo blast in the fifth.

Nick Kurtz was 2 for 5, but had his streak of consecutive games with a walk end at 20, tied for the second-longest in MLB history.

After Rhys Hopkins scored Ramírez on a sacrifice fly to put the Guardians up 5-3 in the fifth, Fry added his second homer of the season in the sixth. Rookie Travis Bazzana got his first major league hit and RBI on a two-run single in the seventh and immediately stole his first base.

Manzardo added insurance in the top of the eighth with a three-run homer. Brayan Rocchio and Steven Kwan had RBIs in the ninth to cap Cleveland's win.

Austin Hedges hit his first homer of the season in the third for the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi (1-4) earned the win despite allowing five runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Jacob Lopez (2-2) gave up six runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings for the Athletics.

The win was the highest-scoring game for Cleveland since it also scored 14 runs on June 28, 2023, against Kansas City.

Up next

LHP Parker Messick (3-0, 1.73 ERA) takes the mound for the Guardians against RHP Aaron Civale (2-1, 3.23 ERA) in the series finale Sunday.