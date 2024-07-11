Watch CBS News
Railbridge Fire in Butte County forces evacuations, nearly 130 acres burned

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

BUTTE COUNTY – Evacuations are underway in Butte County for a fire that has burned nearly 130 acres on Thursday afternoon, Cal Fire said. 

The fire, called the Railbridge Fire, is burning near Palermo and near the footprint of a previous fire, the Apache Fire.

All of Butte County Zone 887, 886, 884 and 890 is in an evacuation order as the fire burns in the Railbridge, Crestmont and Apache Hills areas. 

Zone 891 is under an evacuation warning. 

Cal Fire said structures are threatened and it has air and ground crews working to stop the spread of the fire.

The fire has burned 129 acres and is 15% contained, according to Cal Fire.

It's unknown how the fire started and how many buildings are threatened. 

