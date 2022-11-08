Raging Waters Sacramento closing after 15 years

SACRAMENTO - Raging Waters Sacramento is closing down.

On Tuesday, the company that operates the water park, Palace Entertainment, announced in a written statement that the park, which has been in business since 2007 at Cal Expo, wouldn't be opening in 2023.

The statement reads, in part:

"Today, we made the decision to terminate the lease for Raging Waters Sacramento. We are thankful for the 15 seasons of fun operating in Sacramento, with special gratitude for the many guests and Team Members for their patronage and service. Thank you for many wonderful memories."

It's unknown whether the park will reopen in the future under new management.

Palace Entertainment says that those who purchased a 2023 season pass should email RWSac_General@PalaceEntertainment.com with their purchase confirmation or deposit information and include their full name in order to get a refund.

Raging Waters Los Angeles and San Jose locations will remain open.