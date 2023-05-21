5.6-magnitude quake recorded off Northern California coast
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 struck the Northern California coast, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The quake Sunday afternoon was recorded 74.3 miles east-northeast of Eureka and 63.5 miles east of Petrolia near Humboldt County.
According to user-generated responses on the USGS website, the quake was felt in Ferndale, Loleta, Fortuna, Whitehorn and Eureka.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.