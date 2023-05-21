Watch CBS News
5.6-magnitude quake recorded off Northern California coast

By KCAL-News Staff

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 struck the Northern California coast, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. 

The quake Sunday afternoon was recorded 74.3 miles east-northeast of Eureka and 63.5 miles east of Petrolia near Humboldt County. 

According to user-generated responses on the USGS website, the quake was felt in Ferndale, Loleta, Fortuna, Whitehorn and Eureka. 

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage. 

