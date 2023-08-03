Pushback and support for using military equipment to escalate a tense situation:

Pushback and support for using military equipment to escalate a tense situation:

Pushback and support for using military equipment to escalate a tense situation:

Local law enforcement using military equipment has been a hot topic for years.

Critics argue that the use of military equipment can escalate an already tense situation, but Sacramento County Sheriff says it has the opposite effect. His department released a video to prove his point.

The video comes as the Sacramento Police Department grapples with some pushback from the public over the use of military gear.

As a result, the Sacramento County Sheriff´s Office breaks down specific examples of how military equipment has helped its deputies solve crimes and save lives.

They focus a lot on the use of unmanned aircraft systems, which in this case help investigators track a suspect who tried to hide in a sewage pipe after a pursuit.

Another example of a suspect being found using an unmanned aircraft system, but with night vision in this case, is when Sacramento Sheriff´s deputies were able to find a suspected prowler in a neighborhood.

Protecting lives is another way the department says military equipment is key.

Another unmanned aircraft assist is using it to check a vehicle after a pursuit and crash to see if the suspect had any weapons.

It's not all about using military equipment to find suspects.

Unmanned aircraft systems have also been used to look for flood damage and potential levee breaks.