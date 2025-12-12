Prosecutors seek public input to block sexually violent predator's placement in Turlock neighborhood

The Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office is asking for public input as a convicted sexually violent predator could be released into a Turlock neighborhood.

The court is now accepting public comment as prosecutors continue to oppose this placement.

Some people say they've been fighting this for more than a year.

"I can't believe it," Erica Farmer said, a Turlock resident. "I honestly can't, I don't understand."

"He is a sexually violent predator," Farmer continued. "He's done it 50 times, and you think he's not going to do it again. It's going to happen, whether it's my children or somebody else's."

For over a year, she's been fighting the placement of sexual violent predator Kevin Gray next door.

In 1993, Gray was convicted in Stanislaus County and sentenced to 18 years in prison, admitting to sexually abusing more than 50 children over a thousand times.

"He has impulse control issues," said Wendell Emerson with the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office.

In 2024, the district attorney's office opposed that Turlock placement.

"The lower court agreed with us, but the fed's attorney and the attorney general's office appealed that order, and they ultimately won," Emerson said.

But after the California Supreme Court overturned that ruling, the placement is moving forward.

"That was just very strange and shocking to us, and immediately wanted to hit the ground running with not letting this happen next door to my children and my family," Farmer said.

The court is now accepting public comment as prosecutors argue it puts children at risk.

"It is very important that we get that public input so we can share that with the judge and with the Department of State Hospitals," Emerson said.

"Put in your comments, and just fight the fight with us," Farmer said.

Community members have until Dec.19th to submit those comments.

The district attorney's office said they've already received about one thousand, but need more.