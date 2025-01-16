Convicted child sex offender Kevin Gray can live near home school, court rules

TURLOCK — The California Supreme Court ruled this week that a convicted child sex offender can live near a home school in Stanislaus County.

Kevin Scott Gray has a criminal history of sex crimes against children going back to 1974. That included molesting up to 50 children and exposing himself to girls younger than 11 more than 1,000 times.

In July 2024, Gray was set to be released and placed in a home on Central Avenue, just three miles out of Turlock city limits, but a motion filed by Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office stopped that.

"I'm afraid for my granddaughter that lives right there, you know, just around the corner. I'm afraid for the kids that are right there, the neighbor, their houses that are right there," resident Tony Peterson said.

In November, the state's fifth district court of appeal upheld that verdict, stating that the area is too close to a home school.

In December, Attorney General Rob Bonta, on behalf of the California Department of State Hospitals took that ruling to the state Supreme Court.

"Our small rural community is in shock. Attorney General Rob Bonta doesn't have our best interest in mind," Mindy Bruenn, a resident on Central Avenue said in a statement to CBS13. "By ruling to allow Kevin Grey to reside on a street that is filled with children, bus stops and even a bar, he is choosing to ignore our pleas for the safety and well-being of the community."

"Our pleas have been ignored by our state. The reasoning for the overturn was that there were too many home schools in California, and placements for these [sexually violent predators] would be difficult. Understandably, this would be difficult, but the fact that our children should come first should be the priority."

A 36-page petition argued against the precedent that considers home schools as school institutions. On January 15, the California Supreme Court agreed with that petition, without a written opinion.

Senator Marie Alvarado Gil (R-Jackson) shared with CBS13: